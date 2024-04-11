Man charged with taking guns to Exeter school administration building

Apr. 10—A man wearing a clergy shirt and camouflage pants walked into the Exeter School District Administration Building in St. Lawrence on Tuesday, opened a case to reveal three guns and told a secretary that he was going to "take an officer down and get shot," police said.

The secretary called 911, telling the dispatcher that a man was dressed like a priest and said his name was "Jesus Christ," according to the criminal complaint.

Police were dispatched shortly after 11 a.m. to the 200 Elm St. building housing the district offices. Central Berks Regional police Detective Joseph Taimanglo found Dennis S. Sallada, 53, in the main hallway and took him into custody.

After being handcuffed, Sallada proclaimed that he is "Jesus Christ" and said, "We are all going to die," according to the arrest affidavit.

Police said the case was found on the counter, containing a .38-caliber revolver, a .22-caliber cap gun and a pellet gun that is a replica of a semi-automatic handgun.

Sallada of the first block of Gebhart School Road in Brecknock Township does not have a license to carry a concealed firearm, investigators said.

In addition to carrying without a license, he was charged with possessing a weapon on school property and seven counts of reckless endangerment.

Following arraignment before District Judge Andrea Book in Reading Central Court, he was committed to Berks County Prison in lieu of $25,000 bail to await a hearing.

In a statement Tuesday to Exeter School District families, district officials said no students were in the building, which was placed on lockdown as soon as it was discovered the man had guns.

The statement said district staff acted swiftly to contain the person and immediately contacted the police. Officers from Central Berks and Exeter Township police departments responded immediately.

"We are grateful for the quick response of our staff and law enforcement agencies to ensure the safety of our buildings," the statement concluded. "As always, the safety and well-being of our students, staff and visitors are our top priorities. Please rest assured that we remain vigilant in maintaining a secure learning environment for everyone."