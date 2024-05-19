Man charged with stealing Tampa school bus. He drove it all the way to Miami, FHP says

A Land O’Lakes man was arrested Sunday after Florida Highway Patrol troopers say he took a stolen school bus on a ride around the state.

Daniel Saez, 32, is charged with grand theft auto, FHP said in a news release.

Troopers say that Saez stole a Hillsborough County School District bus on Saturday night in Tampa.

The agency said that Saez admitted to being “high and drunk” when he took the bus, which he then drove down to Miami.

Troopers stopped Saez on Sunday morning in Sarasota County’s Venice. Troopers said Saez was driving back toward Tampa, where he planned to return the bus.

Saez was arrested and booked into the Sarasota County Jail on Sunday, where he was held in lieu of $2500 bond.