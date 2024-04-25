Man charged with statutory rape following investigation by Pender County Sheriff's Office

The Pender County Sheriff's Office received a call about a dog attack. Days later, the victim died from their injuries.

A Rocky Point man has been arrested following a brief investigation by the Pender County Sheriff's Office Special Victims Unit and the Support Division School Resource Officer Unit.

According to a post on the Pender County Sheriff's Office Facebook page, on Wednesday officers charged Antonio DeJesus Martinez Hernandez, 30, with statutory rape and indecent liberties with a child. Hernandez was also charged as a fugitive from justice, according to the Pender County Sheriff's Office inmate search.

As of Thursday, Hernandez was being held in the Pender County Jail. He was scheduled to make his first appearance on Thursday in Pender County District Court.

Anyone with information regarding the investigation is asked to contact Detective Steve Clinard at 910-259-1437.

This article originally appeared on Wilmington StarNews: Man charged with statutory rape after investigation in Pender County