Man charged after starting Lancaster County rowhome fire by lighting bed on fire; police

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM)– A Lancaster County man is facing arson charges after he allegedly lit his bed ablaze, causing a fire to break out at a rowhome in March, according to police.

Derek Weachter, 31, of East Petersburg, allegedly admitted to starting the fire while there were multiple people inside the residence, according to the charges filed by Northern Lancaster County Regional Police.

“When Weachter intentionally started the fire in the bedroom of the home, he placed three occupants, and various neighbors at risk for death or serious bodily injury, by causing a fire that could have spread throughout the rest of the dwelling,” the arresting officer wrote in the criminal complaint.

Police say they were called to the 2400 block of Franklin Drive in East Petersburg just before 9 p.m. on March for the house fire and were told that Weachter had started it.

Gas was poured onto the bed by Weachter in his room and then he lit a cigarette, causing the fire, the criminal complaint says. A Pennsylvania State Police Fire Marshall determined the fire was arson.

At the scene, police spoke with residents who reported that Weachter was the one who started the fire with a gasoline can before he ran out of the home. According to the complaint, Weacther even told one resident he “had gas for the police if they came.”

Weachter, police were told, put the can on the back porch before starting the fire, then once the bed was ablaze, he ran out the back of the home, took the can, and discarded it, the complaint states.

Police found Weachter sitting on a curb in front of the home and noticed he had charring and burnt skin on his arms and wrists, and he was covered in black soot. He allegedly told police there was gasoline in his room that he poured and lit a cigarette.

Weachter faces charges including arson, aggravated arson, arson endangering property and causing catastrophe.

Weachter is locked up in Lancaster County prison on bail set at $150,000 and has a preliminary hearing scheduled for June 5.

