Man charged with stalking, escaping custody and domestic violence

Apr. 5—KALKASKA — A Kalkaska man is facing multiple felony counts after being accused of violating a restraining order by kicking in a woman's door.

David Wayne Moore-Amos, 40, was arraigned on Thursday at the 87-B District Court in Kalkaska and charged with one count home invasion first degree, one count aggravated stalking, one count escape from lawful custody, one count domestic violence and one count malicious destruction of a building less than $200, court records showed.

Michigan State Police troopers and one Kalkaska County Sheriff's Office deputy first showed up to the woman's home in Kalkaska Township on April 1 at 10:11 p.m. after a dispatcher heard screaming in the background of a 911 call, according to a state police media release.

The woman told law enforcement Moore-Amos had allegedly come to her home, kicked in a door and yelled at her.

She already had a personal protection order against him, which his alleged behavior violated.

MSP Lt. Derrick Carroll said Moore-Amos also had a conditional bond release from a previous arrest that indicated no contact with the woman, and a failure-to-appear warrant.

Moore-Amos is currently in custody at the Kalkaska County Jail with a $100,000 bond set, according to police reports.

His next scheduled court appearance is on April 22 at 1:30 p.m.