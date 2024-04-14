Man charged after stabbing, killing family member in Rock Hill: Police

ROCK HILL, S.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A man has been arrested after stabbing and killing a woman in Rock Hill, according to the Rock Hill Police Department.

Around 5 p.m. on Saturday, April 13, officers responded to the 800 block of Brunswick Drive for a call that a 60-year-old woman died. Officials determined the woman died after being stabbed.

Investigators identified the suspect as 27-year-old Shawn Marion Love who is related to the victim, officials said. He fled the scene in a vehicle.

On Sunday, Love was found and arrested by Huntersville Police for charges stemming from an incident in their jurisdiction. Rock Hill Police was notified he was in custody.

Once Love is extradited to Rock Hill, he will be served warrants for murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.

