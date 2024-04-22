Man charged after shots fired south of Albert Lea

Apr. 22—A rural Albert Lea man is facing charges after authorities responded to a report of shots fired in the roadway Sunday evening near 750th Avenue and 160th Street south of Albert Lea.

Russell Edward Sorum, 63, was charged in Freeborn County District Court with one count of second-degree assault with a dangerous weapon, dangerous weapon-one count of intentionally pointing a gun and one count of fifth-degree assault tied to the incident.

The court complaint states Freeborn County Sheriff's Office deputies and Albert Lea police officers were called to the intersection at about 6:12 p.m. The report included a reference to a white Ford truck and a small white or silver car that were involved.

A man who was part of the incident told authorities he had paid someone for methamphetamine but never received it and that he had gone to the area to confront the individuals about getting his money back. He reported that both Sorum and his son were involved with the incident.

The individual told authorities he met with Sorum's son first in the roadway where they had both stopped their vehicles, and when Sorum arrived, he pulled out a pistol and reportedly fired it about 20 feet away. Sorum and his son told the man to leave, after which Sorum reportedly pointed the gun at him.

The man warned Sorum not to come any closer or he would pepper spray him.

Sorum then reportedly fired two shots and came closer to the man, who then sprayed the pepper spray in Sorum's face. Sorum reportedly lunged at him and struck him with the pistol, causing a cut.

Sorum reportedly admitted to a deputy that he had a gun and that he had shown it to the man and told him to leave. He said he fired a total of four rounds, before the man reportedly sprayed him with pepper spray and he hit him in the side of the face with the gun.

Sorum said he had fired at the ground a few times trying to scare the man about 30 yards away and then he fired the other two shots about 15 yards away.

An officer seized a handgun and a 10-round magazine containing five 9mm rounds and one round in the chamber from the passenger seat of Sorum's vehicle parked in the driveway of the house.

District Court Judge Ross Leuning allowed Sorum to be released on his own recognizance as long as he remain law-abiding, make all future court appearances, have no contact with the alleged victim and not use or possess firearms or dangerous weapons, among other conditions.

A pre-trial has been slated for 1:30 p.m. Aug. 28.