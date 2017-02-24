Man Charged in Shooting That Targeted Foreigners: 'Get Out of My Country'

A Kansas man has been charged with murder and attempted murder after opening fire at a bar in what authorities suspect was intended to be an attack on immigrants.

Adam W. Purinton, 51, allegedly shot two men who had emigrated from India after telling them "get out of my country" in the town of Olathe Thursday.

The men were both engineers for the Garmin technology company. One of the men, 32-year-old Srinivas Kuchibhotla, was later pronounced dead.

Another victim, 32-year-old Alok Madasani, was also shot. A third man, Ian Grillot, 24, was reportedly shot when he tried to intervene.

Madasani and Grillot survived the attack.

In a video released by the University of Kansas Health System, Grillot spoke out about the shocking attack.

"It wasn’t right, and I didn’t want the gentleman to potentially go after somebody else," the 24-year-old said.

A manhunt was launched for Purinton following the shooting. He was arrested about five hours later after cops say he told an Applebee's restaurant bartender in Clinton, Missouri, that he'd been involved in a shooting 70 miles away.

The suspect, who was not armed at the time, was arrested without incident, according to cops in Clinton, Mo.

An FBI official said at a news conference it is too soon to determine whether or not the attack was racially motivated.

Purinton has been charged with murder and attempted murder.

