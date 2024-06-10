Man charged with shooting at Stevens Point officers in April 2023 found not guilty by reason of mental disease

STEVENS POINT − A judge found a 41-year-old man charged with shooting at Stevens Point officers in April 2023 not guilty by reason of mental disease.

Officers shot Nicholas E. Meyer, of Stevens Point, once in the abdomen, during a standoff with police on April 7, 2023. After Portage County Circuit Judge Michael Zell found Meyer not guilty of two counts of attempted first-degree intentional homicide by reason of mental disease or defect Thursday, he ordered Meyer committed to a secure mental health facility for 20 years.

According to the criminal complaint, at 3:05 a.m. April 7, 2023, a caller reported a suspicious person outside a home in the 900 block of Fifth Avenue in Stevens Point.

Stevens Point officers responded to the area and saw a man later identified as Meyer outside a home just north of the one the call had come from, according to the complaint. An officer saw Meyer enter a detached garage carrying what looked like a rifle case. Two officers took cover nearby and identified themselves as police officers. One officer repeatedly asked Meyer to come out of the garage, according to the complaint.

At about 3:20 a.m., the two officers saw Meyer appear in the service doorway of the garage and fire multiple shots toward the officers, according to the complaint. The officers returned fire and Meyer went back inside the garage.

Meyer eventually gave himself up and was taken to Aspirus Wausau Hospital to get treated for a single gunshot wound to his torso, according to the complaint.

This article originally appeared on Wisconsin Rapids Daily Tribune: Man charged with shooting at Stevens Point officers found not guilty