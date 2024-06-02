Man charged for shooting at neighbors who were playing music, setting fireworks

A man faces felony charges for shooting at his neighbors who were playing music and setting off fireworks, authorities said.

Deputies were called on May 25 to Little Valley Lane in Iredell County, west of Statesville. The caller said neighbors were arguing and someone fired a gun. The deputies were told 65-year-old Richard Todd Lemons was the man who was shooting.

When they arrived, deputies found Lemons armed with a handgun. He dropped the weapon when deputies told him to.

Neighbors and witnesses told deputies Lemons had gotten angry at his neighbors for playing music and setting off fireworks. They said he decided to fire his gun at the group of people who were outside the home.

Deputies said one the victims tried to calm Lemons down by speaking with him, but Lemons pointed the gun at him and continued shooting.

One of the victims returned fire but no one was seriously hurt, sheriff’s deputies said.

Lemons was arrested and taken to the Iredell County jail, where he was charged with six counts of felony assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill and six counts of misdemeanor communicating threats. He was given a $60,000 bond.

