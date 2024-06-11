Man charged with shooting in Miami apartment fire was convicted of attempted murder

The man charged with setting a four-story Miami apartment complex on fire Monday morning and shooting a worker there spent almost eight years in prison for attempted second-degree murder in the 1990s.

Details of the attempted murder weren’t immediately clear, though Juan Francisco Figueroa, 73, spent seven years in prison after his conviction, state records show. Since the late 1980s, the Puerto Rican-born Figueroa has also been arrested by Miami and Miami-Dade Police on two aggravated assault and battery charges and another time for burglarizing an unoccupied structure.

Figueroa, who is believed to have shot a man named Feder Biotte, 30, in the stomach and set fire to the Temple Court Apartments at 431 NW Third St., near downtown Miami, was taken into custody by police later Monday afternoon after they spotted him driving his maroon Honda Accord not far from the crime scene.

READ MORE: Police take custody of man who they say shot another, ignited apartment fire in Miami

Police said they found a .38 caliber Smith & Wesson handgun in the vehicle and ammunition. Figueroa, who lives in apartment 307 of the building that he is charged with burning down, spent several hours at Miami Police headquarters with detectives before being formally arrested late in the evening, according to police.

He’s been formally charged with attempted murder, first-degree arson and displaying a firearm while committing a felony. Figueroa’s arrest report says he told police that he expected to be in prison for the rest of his life.

Juan Francisco Figueroa, 73, was arrested and charged with shooting a man in the stomach and lighting a Miami apartment building on fire.

Police said Biotte, who was found with a gunshot wound to the abdomen on the sidewalk in front of the building, repeated the number 307 to them in Spanish, before being whisked away to the hospital. He’s undergone surgery and police said he’s in critical condition.

The intense 3-alarm fire that required 126 firefighters to put out the stubborn blaze and displaced about 50 people, according to city officials, blanketed downtown Miami with thick smoke for hours, causing havoc during the rush hour and forcing some downtown offices to send workers with asthma and other illnesses home.