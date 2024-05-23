Man charged in shooting that injured woman who climbed on Newport News school bus

Police in Newport News have charged a man in connection to a shooting last week that injured a woman who climbed onto the hood of a Newport News school bus.

According to Newport News police, emergency services responded to the 3300 block of Roanoke Avenue in the Washington neighborhood following a report of a shooting last Friday morning. Officers found a woman who had at least one gunshot wound, and she had climbed on the hood of a school bus. Her injuries were not considered life-threatening, and a police spokesperson said children on the bus were moved to another bus to be taken to school.

On Wednesday, police charged 33-year-old Reginald Leon Carner Jr. He is charged with aggravated malicious wounding, shooting within an occupied dwelling and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony.

Eliza Noe