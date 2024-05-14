Man charged after shooting in high-profile, busy area of downtown Lexington

The Lexington Police Department has arrested a man accused of shooting another man in a high-profile, busy area of downtown.

The shooting happened around 10:35 p.m. Friday in the area of East Main Street and North Limestone. That’s near the Fayette County courthouses, the Lexington Public Central Library, the Lexington City Center and many downtown restaurants.

Officers were responding to a report of a gunshot victim, police said. Police found a man shot and he was transported to a local hospital with life-threatening-injuries.

On Monday police arrested Alonzo Richardson, 25, and charged him with first-degree assault and violation of a Kentucky EPO/DVO, according to police. Richardson is being held at the Fayette County Detention Center on a $10,000 bond, according to jail records.

Richardson is due in court Tuesday for an arraignment, according to court records.

