Man charged after selling weed outside local business

Jun. 13—A Tecumseh man was charged with a felony after he tried to sell marijuana near some local businesses, according to a Chickasaw Nation Lighthorse Police report.

John Russell English, 28, was charged in Pontotoc County District Court with possession of a controlled drug (marijuana) with intent to distribute.

English was arrested on May 31.

Chickasaw Nation Lighthorse Police Officer Kason Smith responded to a report of drug activity in the area of the Ada West Chickasaw Travel Stop and Lazer Zone Family Fun Center at 2:46 a.m.

Patrons at the travel stop reported to Chickasaw Nation security guards that a man attempted to sell them marijuana and was in the Lazer Zone parking lot, according to a report.

A security guard at the Chickasaw travel stop reported that the suspect, English, was wearing a black hoodie, and black pants and had a backpack.

"When I arrived at the Lazer Zone parking lot, I was waved down by a security guard," Smith said. "The security guard said the subject was running behind the Lazer Zone. I drove to the south side of the building and observed a male subject matching the description of the individual that was reported. The subject was running south away from the parking lot. My partner, Lighthorse Police Officer Trent Ellis, activated his emergency lights and told the subject, over the intercom of his patrol car, to stop running. The subject looked at me and began running in the opposite direction. I began pursuing the subject on foot. After a brief foot pursuit, the subject turned around, and I tackled him."

Smith said he placed English in handcuffs and informed him that he was under arrest for obstructing an officer.

Smith said during a search of English and his backpack, officers located a green leafy substance and three white containers with a brown residue.

English was taken to the Pontotoc County Justice Center without further incident, Smith said.

"I transported the evidence that was collected from the backpack belonging to English to the Chickasaw Lighthorse Headquarters, where I weighed and field-tested the green leafy substance and the white containers with the brown residue inside," Smith said. "The evidence weighed 93 grams, and the field test showed a purple result, indicating the presence of marijuana — THC."