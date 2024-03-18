Man charged with second-degree murder after fatal Beale Street shooting Sunday morning

A man has been arrested and charged with second-degree murder after fatally shooting another person outside a restaurant on Beale Street early Sunday morning, the Memphis Police Department said.

According to court records, police were about 40 feet from Jerry Lee Lewis Café when they heard a gunshot. When the crowd broke up, MPD Lt. S. Tarena saw 27-year-old Quaverre Rogers standing over the victim, identified as Damien Hawkins, and pointing a handgun at him.

Police chased Rogers, according to an affidavit, and detained him. He was carrying a Glock 29 in his waistband, which was modified with a Glock switch.

"[Real Time Crime Center] footage shows Rogers shoot Hawkins with the handgun," the affidavit read. "Hawkins fell to the ground after being shot, and then Rogers stood over him with the handgun pointed at Hawkins and attempted to shoot him again before running away."

Hawkins was taken to Regional One in critical condition but later died.

Rogers is charged with second-degree murder and possession of an illegal weapon. His bail was set at $750,000. According to the criminal justice portal, Rogers does not have any prior charges in Shelby County.

Lucas Finton is a criminal justice reporter with The Commercial Appeal. He can be reached at Lucas.Finton@commercialappeal.com, or (901)208-3922, and followed on X, formerly known as Twitter, @LucasFinton.

