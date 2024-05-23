Man charged with second-degree murder after shooting inside middle school parking lot, sheriff says

Deputies in Marion County said a man has been charged with homicide after a shooting inside of a middle school parking lot.

The shooting happened Wednesday evening at North Marion Middle School.

Deputies said the school was hosting a student awards ceremony when the shooting happened.

According to a report, a verbal argument in the parking lot of the school ended in a deadly shooting.

Deputies said Roderick Kelvin Watson Jr. shot and killed Joseph James Juarez Coles.

Witnesses told deputies that Watson produced a handgun and shot Coles, who was unarmed, multiple times and then began punching him as Coles lay unconscious on the ground.

Deputies said Watson was found sitting on a bench near the victim and surrendered peacefully when they arrived.

Coles was taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

According to a report, Watson told deputies that it was self-defense however, evidence and witness statements contradicted his claim.

“A senseless homicide is always upsetting to each of us,” said Marion County Sheriff Billy Woods. “But, in this instance, even more upsetting because we have children that have done well throughout the school year and are there to receive awards when an adult chose to set the worst example and commit such a violent act nearby. I immediately put every available detective on this case, and I am proud of their work in getting this disgusting individual off our streets and away from our children.”

Watson has been charged with second-degree murder and is being held without bond at the Marion County Jail.

