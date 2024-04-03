Man charged with second-degree murder after Millington shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man was arrested and charged with second-degree murder after fatal shooting in Millington.

On Tuesday, Millington Police responded to a shooting on Bateman Rd. at approximately 10:00 a.m.

When they arrived, they spoke with the suspect, later identified as 33-year-old Marcel Hutton, who reported shooting someone inside the residence following an argument.

When officers entered the residence, they located a 32-year-old male victim who’d sustained a gunshot wound. Millington and Shelby County Fire Department personnel arrived and pronounced the victim deceased.

Hutton is currently in custody at 201 Poplar.

This is an ongoing investigation and Millington detectives ask that you get in touch with them at 901-872-5623 if you have any information related to the case.

