Man charged in Salt Lake County after allegedly killing teen friend while ‘play fighting’

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) — A 20-year-old man was charged with murder in Salt Lake County Tuesday after being arrested on suspicion of shooting and killing his friend while “play fighting,” according to court documents.

Jhon Alvaro Alarcon Paredes, 20, was arrested in Colorado on potential attempted homicide charges after allegedly shooting a teenager in the back of the head before fleeing the state last month. Paredes is now charged with first-degree murder, possession of a firearm by a restricted person and obstruction of justice.

PREVIOUS STORY: Teenager dies days after being hospitalized in Murray shooting

Documents say Murray police received reports of a potentially wounded person in a parking lot near 4500 South Commerce Drive on March 2. They reported finding and transporting 17-year-old Josue David Magadan Veronica to the hospital in “extremely critical condition.” He later died from his injuries.

Police tracked Paredes and arrested him in Colorado, saying they believed he intended to cross the border into Mexico.

When questioned by police, Paredes allegedly said Veronica was his friend and that he never leaves a magazine in his handgun. Documents say he told police he was “playing around” when he allegedly put the gun to his friend’s head and pulled the trigger. Police say he also said Veronica had a knife and he felt threatened.

According to documents, police spoke with a third person in the vehicle during the incident who said Paredes and Veronica were “play fighting.” He allegedly told police Paredes threatened to kill Veronica before the gun went off. The witness said he had to physically fight Paredes to leave the area after the alleged shooting because Paredes didn’t want the witness to tell Veronica’s family.

Paredes allegedly told police he fled because “he was afraid he had injured his friend and because police were coming.”

His initial appearance will take place on Monday, April 8.

