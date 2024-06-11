Man charged with robbing sporting goods store of firearms in 2022 sentenced to 5 1/2 years

Jun. 10—A man was sentenced to more than five years in prison after pleading guilty to federal charges stemming from a 2022 armed robbery at an Albuquerque sporting goods store.

Dawayne Yates, 53, of Albuquerque plead guilty to interference with interstate commerce by threats or violence, possession of a firearm or ammunition by a convicted felon and possession of body armor by a convicted felon of a violent crime.

He was sentenced to 5 1/2 years in prison, according to the U.S. District Court of New Mexico.

According to a criminal complaint filed at the court, a Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives agent said they were able to identify Yates through matching fingerprints from a store glass display case and an employee identifying him in a photo array.

The agent said Yates had also been wanted in two other robberies in 2022.

One of those robberies occurred April 28. On that date, Albuquerque Police Department officers were dispatched to a call of an armed robbery at Big 5 Sporting Goods on the 2700 block of San Mateo, near Claremont.

According to a criminal complaint filed at Metropolitan Court, after officers arrived, a store manager told police Yates requested a rifle. After he gave it back, Yates asked to look at another firearm. As an employee undid a gunlock, he pulled out a silver handgun and demanded multiple firearms.

The ATF agent said the employee, fearing for her life, gave Yates a shotgun, which he placed in a gun case he also stole.

Police said the man then got into a vehicle with no license plate and fled the area.

The agent said the Bernalillo County Sheriff's Office found Yates on May 2, 2022, in a Green Tree Inn and Suites room where several firearms were found — including the pistol used in the armed robbery — along with body armor and 23 fentanyl pills.

According to the U.S. District Court of New Mexico, however, the stolen firearms from the sporting goods store robbery were not recovered.

ATF investigated the case with assistance from APD.