Man charged for rape, kidnapping in Whitehaven

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man is facing rape charges after police say he kidnapped and sexually assaulted a woman in Whitehaven Saturday.

Quinton Burnett, 28, is charged with Aggravated Rape, Aggravated Kidnapping, and Aggravated Assault.

The Memphis Police Department responded to the 4400 block of Hudgins Road after receiving calls regarding a woman in distress.

Upon arrival, officers say they noticed a man running away from a woman lying in the bushes.

Reports say the woman advised police that she was walking home from work when the man grabbed her, forced her into the woods, beat her, and raped her.

Officers reportedly found a cell phone on the scene with an ID card belonging to Quinton Burnett.

Former Tipton County teacher indicted on new sex charges; 21 potential victims found

MPD says that while investigating, they noticed Burnett had returned and was standing in the crowd of people drinking a bottle of vodka.

Burnett was detained, and the victim identified him as the man responsible for the incident.

Police say Burnett has a history of assaults, but this incident is the only record we found on file with Shelby County.

His bond amount has not yet been set. He is scheduled to appear in court on Monday.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WREG.com.