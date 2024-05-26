Man charged with pushing victim to death in Ruskin

RUSKIN — A man has been arrested and charged with murder in the second degree following an altercation near the 500 block of Bahia Beach Boulevard on Saturday night.

According to the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office, the fight between Kamal Padlowski, 50, and another adult male began on a boat. When the man left the boat, Padlowski followed the victim onto the dock and pushed him, deputies said. The victim fell and hit his head. Padlowski then pushed him again, according to the agency, into the water.

Hillsborough court records list a Lake Magdalene address for Padlowski and show that he faces one charge of felony second-degree murder, which can be punished by up to life in prison.

Deputies responded shortly after 6:30 p.m. to a tip on a possible shooting stemming from an altercation. But when they arrived, they were unable to find any sign of a shooting. Based on a statement from a witness, authorities called in their dive team and recovered a body in the water.

The agency declined to release any further information about the victim before they can notify his next of kin.

“This tragic incident highlights the severe consequences that can arise from acts of violence, and our thoughts are with the victim’s family during this incredibly difficult time,” Sheriff Chad Chronister said in a statement. “The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office is dedicated to ensuring justice is served, and we will continue to investigate this case thoroughly.”