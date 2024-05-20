Man charged with pointing gun during road rage incident on I-40

A man was arrested for a road rage incident in Morganton over the weekend.

On Sunday, Morganton Public Safety officers were called to Interstate 40 near Exit 105. They were told someone had been pointing a gun at cars on the highway.

When they arrived, officers found Michael Jones, from Georgia, in the parking lot of a Sonic Drive-In. He matched the description given of the suspect.

Officers were able to confirm Jones had been part of a road rage incident that started on Highway 64 and continued down I-40 before stopping at the Sonic. During the incident, Jones allegedly aimed a gun at two people.

Officers found a handgun behind the bushes at the Sonic.

Police arrested Jones and charged him with two counts of assault by pointing a gun. He was given a $5,000 secured bond and is scheduled to be in court next month.

