Man charged with OUI after striking pedestrian in Bristol, crashing in different city
A man was arrested and charged with OUI after striking a pedestrian in Bristol and then crashing in New Britain, according to state police.
A man was arrested and charged with OUI after striking a pedestrian in Bristol and then crashing in New Britain, according to state police.
Pope spent the past five seasons as head coach at BYU.
On Monday, Donald Trump will again make history, becoming the first former president to go to trial on criminal charges.
How sleep, stress reduction and food can play a role in helping you live longer.
Rice turned himself in nearly two weeks after the crash.
These are today's mortgage rates. Rates probably won't plummet this home-buying season. Lock in your rate now if you're otherwise financially ready.
India is getting an electric three-wheeler passenger vehicle that charges from 0 to 100% in 15 minutes. The launch of the new EV -- a collaboration between auto manufacturer Omega Seiki Mobility and battery-tech startup Exponent Energy -- comes amid India's ambition to electrify 80% of all its three-wheelers by 2030 in an effort to reduce emissions. The new three-wheeler, called the Stream City Qik and priced at $3,900 (324,999 Indian rupees), launched Friday and will go on sale from May 15 in Delhi and Bengaluru.
Knox is facing the same charges as Rice, who turned himself into police Thursday.
The driver of a Mustang Mach-E who crashed into a stationary car in Texas in February was using Ford's hands-free driver-assistance system, BlueCruise, according to data obtained by the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB). It's the first known fatality resulting from a crash involving the use of BlueCruise, which Ford first announced in 2021. The NTSB's announcement that BlueCruise was active during the Texas crash comes just one day after the safety board announced it's probing a second fatal crash near Philadelphia where Ford's driver-assistance system may have been active.
Jason Fitz is joined by Senior NFL Reporters Charles Robinson and Jori Epstein to dive into the how and why of the biggest news around the league this week. The trio start with the news of O.J. Simpson's passing and why it's hard to put a bow on his story and legacy. Rashee Rice has a warrant out for his arrest, and Charles thinks the league could be looking to issue a suspension. In other news, Jacksonville Jaguars pass rusher Josh Allen received a massive contract extension, as the Jaguars are betting Allen can be a perennial DPOY candidate. Jori is writing a piece on WR draft prospect Xavier Worthy, who broke the 40-yard dash record, so the trio discuss the how the value of speed has changed among evaluators over the past few decades. Many call for GPS data to replace 40 testing, but the technology is not standardized among all schools, which presents the question of how the NFL will go about enforcing standardization of GPS tracking. The hosts finish out the show by getting to the bottom of some rumors circling around the 2024 NFL Draft by determining which to believe, and which are bologna. They discuss Drake Maye, Malik Nabers, JJ McCarthy, Jayden Daniels and Jim Harbaugh.
Taylor Swift’s music is back on TikTok after a ten-week hiatus. There’s no specifics regarding the deal, but it doesn’t extend to other Universal artists.
Should you rebalance your portfolio in a down market? It can be tempting to make big moves when the markets get shaky. But experts advise caution.
Prostate cancer is the second most common cancer among men. Black men in the U.S. are 70% more likely to be diagnosed with the disease.
Need a new tire inflator? Why not spring for a cordless one? The Avid Power tire inflator is super-popular, cordless and available for 38% off right now.
From supportive sneaks to slip-on clogs, these are the nurse-approved shoes that are comfortable enough to wear all day long.
Here are some of the key moments in the life of the NFL star-turned-actor acquitted of murdering his wife and her friend in the so-called trial of the century.
Apple's Services business is set to grow by double digits next quarter, providing a bright spot in an otherwise rough 2024.
The rate on the popular 30-year mortgage stood at 7.37% on Thursday, according to Mortgage News Daily. The uptick left buyers once more on the sidelines.
Spoil her with these mom-approved picks from Barefoot Dreams, Calpak and Ember.
Rashee Rice is facing eight charges in connection with the hit-and-run crash in Texas late last month.
There's no one standout pass rusher from this year's group, but plenty of styles for teams to pick from in the draft.