Man charged with murders in fatal DUI, Fresno DA says. He has 6 previous DUI arrests

A driver accused of killing a Texas couple in his alleged seventh DUI crash will face murder charges in Fresno County, prosecutors said on Tuesday.

David Alvarado, 54, of Madera was accused by California Highway Patrol officers of being drunk behind the wheel of an F-250 pickup on Saturday when he slammed into a Nissan stopped at a red light, killing a couple visiting the area on a church mission trip.

Alvarado was scheduled to appear in Fresno County Superior Court on Wednesday, facing two murder and four other charges from the Fresno County District Attorney’s Office.

It was not immediately clear if he had an attorney on Wednesday.

The DA’s office also filed charges for gross vehicular manslaughter, driving with a blood alcohol content above 0.08% when involved in an injury crash and other related charges.

Alvarado had previously been convicted of drunken driving in 1997, 2005, 2006, 2021 and twice in 2019, the DA’s office said in a news release. The 2005 conviction was in Fresno County but the rest were in Madera County.

If convicted, Alvarado faces a sentence of five years plus 30-years-to-life, according to prosecutors.

DUI crash that killed Texas couple on mission trip

Paul Hardin, 69, and Mary Hardin, 65, both of Helotes, Texas, were stopped about 8:30 p.m. Saturday at a red light on Highway 41 and Manning Avenue, CHP said.

Alvarado failed to stop, striking from behind the Nissan and a Chevrolet Camaro also at the light, CHP said.

Mary Hardin was pronounced dead at the scene, CHP said. Her husband died Monday at an area hospital, according to the Fresno County Coroner’s Office.

The driver in the Camaro was transported to an area hospital with minor injuries, CHP said.

The Hardins were taking part in a mission trip as part of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. They came to Fresno County from Helotes, Texas, which is near San Antonio, the coroner confirmed.

The Mormon mission organizers mourned the couple on social media.

“Their warmth, wisdom, enthusiasm, humor, kindness and strength was such a blessing to our mission,” a Facebook page read. “Our hearts are heavy and heartbroken for the Hardin family.”