Man charged with murder after woman's body found in Leeds

West Yorkshire Police were called to Tempest Road, Leeds, on Saturday afternoon [Getty Images]

A man has been charged with murder after a woman was found dead at a property in Leeds.

Emergency services were called to Tempest Road, Leeds, at 13:16 BST on Saturday where the body of a 48-year-old woman was found.

On Monday, West Yorkshire Police officers charged a 53-year-old man with murder.

He has been remanded into custody and is due to appear at Leeds Magistrates' Court.

