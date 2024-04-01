Man charged with murder after woman's body found in Leeds
A man has been charged with murder after a woman was found dead at a property in Leeds.
Emergency services were called to Tempest Road, Leeds, at 13:16 BST on Saturday where the body of a 48-year-old woman was found.
On Monday, West Yorkshire Police officers charged a 53-year-old man with murder.
He has been remanded into custody and is due to appear at Leeds Magistrates' Court.
