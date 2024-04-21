Man charged with murder after woman found beaten to death at North TX home; police say

A man was arrested and taken to the Jacksboro County Jail on a murder charge after authorities found a woman dead inside a home on Saturday, the Jacksboro Police Department announced in a news release.

Around 12 p.m. Saturday, Jacksboro police were dispatched to the 400 block of North 4th Street about a deceased person.

When officers arrived, they found a man sitting on a chair on the porch and the front door to the residence was open. As officers approached the home, they found a woman laying face down on the floor, according to the release.

She was confirmed to be dead, police said.

Investigators determined the woman had been beaten to death. The man, 35-year-old Lee Martinez, was found to have injuries on his hands indicative of the incident, according to the release.

The suspect was arrested and taken to the Jacksboro County Jail.

Police said the victim, Maria Quintanar, was related to the suspect, according to a report by KFDX-TV.