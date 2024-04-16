Man charged with murder of Wisbech woman Una Crown

Una Crown died in an attack at her bungalow in Wisbech in 2013 [Cambridgeshire Constabulary]

A man has been charged with the murder of an 86-year-old widow who was found dead at her bungalow in 2013.

Una Crown was lying in a pool of blood surrounded by burnt newspaper in Wisbech, Cambridgeshire, on 13 January.

Detectives investigating her death have charged David Newton, a 69-year-old man from Magazine Close in the town, police said.

Mr Newton has been remanded in custody and is expected to appear at Cambridge Magistrates' Court later.

The retired postmistress was found by emergency workers after family and neighbours became concerned about her welfare but her death was originally treated as an accident.

Mrs Crown, pictured with her late husband Jack, lived alone in her bungalow [BBC]

The attending police officers found burnt clothing in the hallway of her home, also in Magazine Close.

The two police officers initially concluded that the death was not suspicious and believed Mrs Crown's clothing had accidentally caught fire due to a faulty hob ring.

Police had believed she tried to put the fire out with a tea towel, panicked and died from a heart attack.

However, a post-mortem examination concluded Mrs Crown died from stab wounds to her neck and chest.

