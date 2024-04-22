Man charged with murder in Wilmington shooting, victim ID'd

A 43-year-old man has been charged with first-degree murder in connection with an early morning shooting on Sunday in Wilmington, police said.

Officers responded to the 300 block of North Union St. just before 1:40 a.m. for reports of the shooting, which occurred near a Wilmington fire station. There, first responders found 35-year-old Lupe Bedolla-Castillo badly injured.

Bedolla-Castillo was rushed to a local hospital, where he later died. Later that day, detectives arrested Francisco Valencia-Avila.

In addition to murder, he was charged with two weapons offenses.

RELATED: Police ID young woman killed in Delaware State University shooting Sunday

Valencia-Avila is being held at Howard R. Young Correctional Institution on $500,000 cash bail.

This is a developing story. Return to delawareonline.com for updates.

Got a story tip or idea? Send to Isabel Hughes at ihughes@delawareonline.com. For all things breaking news, follow her on X at @izzihughes_

This article originally appeared on Delaware News Journal: Suspect in Wilmington shooting charged with murder as victim ID'd