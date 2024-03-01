Man found guilty in shooting death of Winton Park security guard
40-year-old Michael Brandon Kent has been found guilty of second-degree murder for the 2023 shooting death of Winton Park security guard James Buford.
Here are the top cornerbacks who can help themselves with big workouts in Indianapolis and at their pro days.
Plumbers are expensive, but this drain snake isn't — and fans can't believe what it manages to pull from plugged-up pipes.
A mom of two shares how she's teaching her kids to honor Black history.
Having a sibling impacts your well-being in several ways. But do the pros outweigh the cons?
The Securities and Exchange Commission has charged bankrupt Lordstown Motors with misleading investors about the sales prospects of its Endurance electric pickup truck. Lordstown has agreed to pay $25.5 million as a result -- money that the SEC says will go toward settling a number of pending class action lawsuits against the company. "We allege that, in a highly competitive race to deliver the first mass-produced electric pickup truck to the U.S. market, Lordstown oversold true demand for the Endurance,” Mark Cave, associate director of the SEC's Division of Enforcement said in a statement.
A technology company that routes millions of SMS text messages across the world has secured an exposed database that was spilling one-time security codes that may have granted users' access to their Facebook, Google and TikTok accounts. The Asian technology and internet company YX International manufactures cellular networking equipment and provides SMS text message routing services. SMS routing helps to get time-critical text messages to their proper destination across various regional cell networks and providers, such as a user receiving an SMS security code or link for logging in to online services.
They've got gorgeous plates starting at just $3, so why not give your tableware a refresh for spring?
Electric vehicle startup Fisker is planning to lay off 15% of its workforce and says it likely does not have enough cash on hand to survive the next 12 months. Fisker reported more than 1,300 employees as of the end of September 2023, meaning the cut could affect close to 200 people. Fisker said Thursday that it finished 2023 with $396 million in cash, though $70 million of that is restricted.
You can pack a shocking amount in this bag, shoppers say — but it's still compact enough for the overhead bins.
Caitlin Clark is back on the court and in range of the all-time NCAA scoring record.
The IIHS updated its testing to focus on safety for those in the back seats and for pedestrians. Even so, 71 vehicles won awards, 23 more than in 2023.
Over the past couple of years, Nvidia, by far the largest AI chipmaker, has ramped up its investments in startups that propel it deeper into the AI space. According to S&P Global and Crunchbase, the funding and investment database, Nvidia's startup investments jumped 280% year-over-year from 2022 to 2023, with the company and its VC arm, Nvidia Ventures, participating in ~46 deals last year.
Here are five good ways to use your tax refund, including adding to your savings, starting an emergency fund, paying off debt, and more.
"Our role is to ensure boundaries are protected," an intimacy coordinator tells Yahoo Entertainment.
The XPS 16 stands out from most other large laptops by combining power and beauty. But you’ll have to suffer through some usability tradeoffs.
A U.S. government watchdog stole more than 1GB of seemingly sensitive personal data from the cloud systems of the U.S. Department of the Interior. The good news: The data was fake and part of a series of tests to check whether the Department’s cloud infrastructure was secure. The experiment is detailed in a new report by the Department of the Interior’s Office of the Inspector General (OIG), published last week.
Israel and Hamas have representatives in Qatar this week to work out the details of a proposed weeks-long pause in the fighting in the Gaza Strip as the death toll surpasses 30,000 in the enclave, according to the Hamas-run Health Ministry. President Biden was hopeful for a deal to be reach by Monday, but Israel and Hamas remain skeptical. Here's where things stand.
Tom Brady is apparently faster now than he was in 2000.
The NFL offseason is already heating up with the start of the 2024 Scouting Combine.
Callum, the company founded by Ian Callum, managed to make a Jaguar C-X75 used in the 2015 James Bond movie Spectre street-legal.