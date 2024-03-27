Man charged with murder related to last week's northeast Spokane shooting

Mar. 26—A 37-year-old man has been charged in a northeast Spokane shooting that left a male dead last week.

Spokane police booked Daniel R. Quinn Saturday into the Spokane County Jail on a number of charges, including felony stalking and first-degree unlawful possession of a firearm, according to a Spokane Police Department news release. Detectives added a second-degree murder charge in connection to the shooting death Friday in the area of Thor Street and Cleveland Avenue in the Minnehaha Neighborhood.

Officers were called shortly after midnight Friday to the reported shooting and found an unresponsive person with gunshot wounds on a sidewalk, police said.

Officers, Spokane Fire Department and American Medical Response tried to save his life, but he died a short time later.

The name of the person who died has not been released.

Quinn remained in the Spokane County Jail Tuesday night in lieu of a $1 million bond.