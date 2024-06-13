Man charged with murder in overdose death of 5-year-old girl in Claymont

A 28-year-old Claymont man has been charged with first-degree murder by abuse or neglect in the overdose death of a 5-year-old girl last summer.

New Castle County police were called to the first block of Palace Ave. in Claymont just before 6 a.m. on July 11, 2023, after someone dialed 911 "in reference to a CPR of an unresponsive and unconscious" child.

Officers and paramedics who responded to the home tried to provide first aid, but the girl died. Through an autopsy, a Delaware medical examiner determined her cause of death was fentanyl and cocaine poisoning.

This week, after consulting with the Delaware Department of Justice, police charged Keith Bulloch with the girl's death. Police said he ran when they tried to arrest him, but he was ultimately taken into custody.

He was charged with murder and resisting arrest and is being held in prison on $1 million cash bail.

Police have not yet identified the child.

