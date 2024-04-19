Man charged with murder after Macon authorities found victim shot, killed in an SUV

A suspect faces a murder charge after a man was found dead in a vehicle in Macon last week, according to the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office.

On Friday, the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office Gang Unit said it arrested Jordan Lavoris Dean, 20. Dean was wanted in connection to the death of Nathaniel Leshawn Fuller on April 10. Fuller was found dead in a vehicle in Macon in the backyard of a residence on Winston Drive, according to the Bibb County Sheriff’s office.

The sheriff’s office said they found Fuller, 42, with gunshot wounds. Deputy Coroner Richard Robinson pronounced Fuller dead on scene.

Deputies said Dean was served an arrest warrant and taken into custody at a residence on Felton Avenue, a couple miles from Winston Drive.

Dean is charged with murder and evidence tampering and was being held without bond Friday, according to the sheriff’s office.

Anyone with information about this incident is being asked to contact the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at 478-751-7500 or the Macon Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.

