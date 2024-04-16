Man charged with murder of KY deputy pleads guilty in separate case out of Kenton County

A man charged with the murder of Scott County Deputy Caleb Conley pleaded guilty to charges related to a separate case out of Northern Kentucky.

Steven Sheanshang, 46, pleaded guilty Monday to charges of burglary and being a persistent felony offender, according to court documents.

The indictment for the Kenton County said Sheanshang entered a home unlawfully to commit a burglary on May 17. Herald-Leader news partner WKYT reported prosecutors will seek a 20-year sentence for these charges. The sentencing is scheduled to take place on June 10.

One week later, Sheanshang was arrested for charges related to the fatal shooting of Conley and injuring another individual in Fayette County while fleeing police.

He also faces charges in Fayette and Scott counties.

Sheangshang is charged in Scott County with murder of a police officer, convicted felon in possession of a handgun, burglary, vehicle theft, wanton endangerment and fleeing police. He was arrested on May 23 after shooting Conley during a traffic stop on I-75 in Georgetown, authorities have said.

The Fayette charges include assault, robbery, felon in possession of a handgun, tampering with physical evidence, fraudulent use of a credit card and theft by unlawful taking. He reportedly committed the crimes in Lexington after the shooting on I-75.

Sheanshang’s Scott County case is scheduled for trial in February 2025 and expected to last 20 days, according to court documents. State prosecutors are seeking the death penalty against Sheanshang related to the murder charges.

His next court appearance is scheduled for May 9. He is currently incarcerated at the Bourbon County jail, according to court records.