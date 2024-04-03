Man charged with murder in Kansas doctor’s death

PAWNEE COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) — A 67-year-old Larned man is charged with three crimes connected to the fatal shooting of a doctor on Saturday.

Michael EG Reynolds (Photo Courtesy Pawnee County Sheriff's Office)

The Kansas Bureau of Investigation says Michael EG Reynolds was arguing with 52-year-old Dr. Tomas Garza early Saturday evening at 1219 Kansas Highway 19 South in rural Pawnee County. The KBI said that during the argument, Reynolds allegedly shot Garza multiple times. Garza, the supervisor of Primary Care at Larned State Hospital, died a short time later.

Investigators also allege that Reynolds aimed the gun at another person who was with Garza.

Authorities arrested Reynolds at the scene.

Douglas McNett, Pawnee County Attorney, said Reynolds was not legally entitled to have a gun due to an incident in 2015 involving a firearm.

McNett said Reynolds is charged with intentional murder in the second degree, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, and criminal possession of a firearm.

The suspect appeared before Pawnee Magistrate Judge Julie Cowell on Wednesday morning. The judge appointed an attorney to represent Reynolds.

“The Court granted the State’s request that the defendant be held Without Bond due to community safety concerns,” McNett said in a news release. “Reynolds remains in custody at the Pawnee County Jail.”

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for later this month.

