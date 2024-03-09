Man charged with murder in Harvest killing charged with sex crime

MADISON COUNTY, Ala (WHNT) — The man charged in the death of a Harvest man has now been charged with a sex crime according to Madison County Jail Records.

According to the records, Kyle Lewter, who is charged with murder in the death of Harvest native Derek Walls, has also been charged with sexual torture – sex abuse using an inanimate object.

Man charged with Harvest murder worked in Sen. Tom Butler’s campaign office

Records show that he was booked into the jail at 6:56 p.m. Friday and is being held on a $60,000 bond. The Madison County Sheriff’s Office had said in a release Thursday that Lewter was arrested on the murder charge and was being held without bond in accordance with Aniah’s Law.

Madison County Sheriff’s Office Spokesperson Brent Patterson said he could not share any additional details about Lewter’s case but did confirm that the two charges are related.

“I am not at liberty to provide any further information regarding the case against Kyle Hayden Lewter,” He said. “However, I can confirm that Sheriff’s detectives have updated the charges to include Sexual Torture, as of this afternoon. This new charge pertains to the death investigation involving Mr. Walls and not correlated to any other case.”

Lewter was arrested and charged with murder Thursday night after Walls was found dead that morning.

Authorities said that there appeared to have been a physical fight between the two men, which ultimately resulted in Walls’ death. The two men knew each other according to authorities.

