Man charged with murder after girlfriend dies in hospital, Richland County deputies say

A man was charged with murder after his girlfriend died in a hospital, the Richland County Sheriff’s Department said Wednesday.

Nathan McLaughlin, 41, was originally charged with attempted murder, but that charge was upgraded following his girlfriend’s death, the sheriff’s department said in a news release.

Deputies became involved at about 4 p.m. Tuesday, when they responded to a local hospital where an assault victim was being treated, according to the release.

Hospital staff told the deputies that EMS had responded to the 1300 block of Marley Drive and taken the victim to the emergency room, the sheriff’s department said. Marley Drive is in Columbia, near Exit 65 on Interstate 20, which is the junction with Broad River Road.

The victim suffered severe injuries and hospital staff initially told the deputies that “she would not recover,” the sheriff’s department said.

McLaughlin, who was the victim’s boyfriend, was arrested and booked at the Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center, according to the release. He was behind bars when the victim died, and his charge was upgraded to murder, the sheriff’s department said.

The Richland County Coroner’s Office has not publicly identified the victim.

No other injuries were reported.

Information about what led to the attack was not available.

No bond was set for McLaughlin, who remains locked up at the detention center, jail records show.

The sheriff’s department said it encourages anyone in an abusive relationship to reach out for help by calling the Richland County Sheriff’s Department Victim Services Unit at 803-576-3113, or Sister Care at 803-765-9428.

In the case of an emergency, always call 911.