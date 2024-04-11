Man charged with murder after fatal shooting in Tuscaloosa

A 20-year-old man has been charged with murder in connection with a shooting that killed a juvenile Wednesday night in Tuscaloosa.

Mikal Rashaun Kirkman faces one count of murder, said Capt. Jack Kennedy of the Tuscaloosa Violent Crimes Unit.

At around 9:15 p.m., officers with the Tuscaloosa Police Department were called to the 3100 block of Second Avenue after a shooting was reported. Once officers arrived, they found a young male victim who had been shot. He was taken to DCH Regional Medical Center, but he did not survive his injuries.

Kennedy said the victim's identity will not be released because he is younger than 18.

The Tuscaloosa Violent Crimes Unit was summoned to assume the command of the investigation.

After processing the scene, interviewing witnesses, and locating people of interest, Kirkman was arrested. He was placed in the Tuscaloosa County Jail without bond, in accordance with Aniah’s Law, which allows judges to deny bond to people who are charged with committing violent crimes.

Kennedy said the motive behind the shooting is still under investigation.

Reach Jasmine Hollie at JHollie@gannett.com.

