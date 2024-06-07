Man charged with murder in fatal Queen Creek rear-end car crash that killed girl

Queen Creek police have arrested and charged a man accused of crashing into a vehicle that left a young girl dead.

On Wednesday, a vehicle with an adult and two children was rear-ended at the intersection of Power Road and Hunt Highway while stopped at a stop sign.

The suspect driver, identified as 33-year-old Jason Sanchez, crashed into the back of the victim's vehicle while driving 60 mph without braking, according to police.

One of the occupants, a 4-year-old girl, was rushed to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. The girl did not survive her injuries and died the next day.

The other two occupants sustained minor injuries.

Investigators determined that Sanchez had a blood alcohol level of 0.11% at the time of the incident, based on intoxilyzer test results. Sanchez was booked into the Pinal County Jail on Wednesday evening on charges of Aggravated Assault and DUI, police stated.

“We extend our deepest sympathies to the family during this incredibly difficult time, the loss of a child is unimaginable,” said Queen Creek police Chief Randy Brice in a statement. “Drinking and driving is a reckless and dangerous choice that endangers the lives of everyone on the road.”

Due to the child's death, Sanchez will now also face an additional charge of second-degree murder, according to police.

Queen Creek police and the Pinal County Regional Vehicular Crimes Task Force continue to investigate what led up to the incident.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Jason Sanchez charged in Queen Creek rear-end crash that killed girl