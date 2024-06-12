Man charged with murder after fatal Macon shooting. US Marshals help with arrest

A man was arrested Wednesday in connection with the April death of a 36-year-old man, the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release.

The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office and members of the U.S. Marshals Southeast Regional Fugitive Task Force found Willie James Haugabrook III, 39, in a home on Pinedale Drive around 10 a.m. Haugabrook had a warrant out for his arrest in the death of Gregory William Thomas.

Haugabrook was being held at the Bibb County Law Enforcement Center Wednesday without bond on a charge of murder. He also faces unrelated charges of hit and run and vehicle theft.

Thomas was found shot on Cedar Avenue on April 14. He was alive when deputies arrived on scene, but was transported to a hospital and died later that evening.

Authorities opened an investigation into the incident, and residents in the area reported hearing gunshots shortly before Thomas was found.