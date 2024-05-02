Man charged with murder after a fatal fentanyl overdose in Macon, sheriff’s office says

A man has been charged with murder after a Macon resident overdosed on fentanyl and died last week, according to the Bibb County Sheriff’s office.

Deputies said Joshua Owen Negri, 34, was charged with murder in connection to the fatal overdose of Travion Lorenzo Veal, 29.

The fatal overdose occurred April 25 on Pelham Way in Bibb County, according to the sheriff’s office.

Veal was already in the Bibb County Jail after he was charged with possessing a controlled substance and was being held without bond Wednesday.

The sheriff’s office didn’t immediately give further details on how Negri was involved in the crime.

The circumstances surrounding the incident were still under investigation Thursday. More information was expected to be released as it became available.

Anyone with information about this incident is being asked to contact the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at 478-751-7500 or the Macon Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.