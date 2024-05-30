Man charged with murder in death of pregnant woman, teen in Dayton

May 30—A man accused of killing the mother of his children and a 16-year-old boy at a Dayton house earlier this month is facing multiple counts of murder.

Nicole "Nico" Cunigan, 32, of Dayton was charged with four counts each of murder and felonious assault and one count each of involuntary manslaughter, tampering with evidence, having weapons while under disability and improper discharge of a firearm, according to Dayton Municipal Court records.

Last week, Dayton police identified Cunigan as a suspect in the shooting deaths of 32-year-old Precious Taste and 16-year-old Deante Johnson. As of Thursday morning, Cunigan is not listed as being in custody on the Miami Valley Jails website. A warrant was issued for his arrest Wednesday for the murders.

Cunigan and Taste had twins together and she was also four months pregnant, Maj. Brian Johns said. Their children were reportedly home at the time of the shooting.

Johnson was related to a resident of the home where the shooting took place, Johns added.

Around 6:20 a.m. on May 22, police responded to a report of a shooting in the 1400 block of Shaftesbury Road. A 911 caller reported two people had been shot, according to Montgomery County Regional Dispatch records.

The caller said they heard gunfire and were hiding in the basement.

Taste had a disagreement with Cunigan about her vehicle and told him she didn't want to be with him anymore, according to court records. Cunigan reportedly said he would get the keys to her vehicle and asked her not to call the police.

"A short time later, Mr. Cunigan returned and pushed in Ms. Taste's bedroom window," an affidavit read. "Mr. Cunigan spoke briefly with Ms. Taste and then pulled a firearm out of his right pocket and began firing into the bedroom window, striking and killing Mr. Johnson."

Cunigan then allegedly entered through the bedroom window and chased Taste throughout the house. He shot her several times before fleeing, according to court records.

Johns said police recovered the white Chevrolet Malibu that Cunigan used to flee in Trotwood. He was reportedly driven from Trotwood to a Dayton apartment complex, where he changed clothes.

Cunigan was on parole for a 2022 felonious assault conviction for stabbing Taste, Johns said. A warrant was issued last week for his arrest for a parole violation.

Police asked anyone with information on Cunigan's location to call 911 or police at 937-333-1232. Johns said people should not approach Cunigan.

Anyone experiencing domestic abuse or violence can visit Dayton's Family Justice Center, which works with YWCA Dayton and the Artemis Center, for help. The Artemis Center has a free, confidential support hotline at 937-461-HELP (4357).