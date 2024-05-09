Man charged with murder in Aurora stabbing

DENVER (KDVR) — A 31-year-old man has been charged with murder for his alleged role in a stabbing on May 5.

On Thursday, the 17th Judicial District Attorney’s Office filed a first-degree murder charge (domestic violence) against Jorge Luis Fernandez-Garcia.

On May 5, Aurora police responded to a home in the 2200 block of Geneva Street on reports of a woman calling for help.

1 killed in crash that closed I-70 in Aurora

Officers found a woman on the ground and a man standing over her. The man fled the scene but was later located and identified as Fernandez-Garcia.

The woman was taken to a hospital where she was pronounced dead from stabbing wounds.

At the time, Aurora police could not confirm if the death was related to domestic violence, but the DA filed a first-degree murder charge in the case of domestic violence.

The DA has not announced the next court date for Fernandez-Garcia.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX31 Denver.