Man charged with murder after allegedly shooting his wife in her car on Route 108 in Peru

May 29—PERU — A woman was shot and killed in her car allegedly by her husband Tuesday evening after a crash on Route 108, according to police.

David Gaudreau, 60, was arrested late Tuesday evening and charged with murder, said Maine State Police Lt. Aaron M. Turcotte.

Gaudreau made his first appearance in court at 1 p.m. Wednesday and was represented by attorney of the day A. Tucker Derstine. Derstine did not challenge probable cause for the murder charge and reserved argument on bail. Judge Andrew Robinson ruled Gaudreau is to be held without bail pending a future hearing.

Derstine floated the possibility of a mental health examination for Gaudreau. Robinson asked Derstine to communicate the possibility to Gaudreau's appointed attorney Justin Leary for his consideration.

Police responded to several reports of a motor vehicle crash on Route 108 at approximately 7:10 p.m. in the area of 106-109 Auburn Road, Route 108 in Peru. Callers also reported that a truck stopped next to the vehicle and fired shots into the car, Turcotte said.

When first responders arrived, they discovered a blue Hyundai on the side of the road with a deceased female in the driver's seat. The female was later identified as Dale Gaudreau, 59, Turcotte said.

The Oxford County Sheriff's Department requested the Maine State Police Major Crimes Unit-South to assist with the investigation.

David Gaudreau had reportedly called several family members and told them that he shot his wife.

At 11:34 p.m., David Gaudreau surrendered himself to the Maine State Police and the Oxford County Sheriff's department. He was transported to Cumberland County Jail.

Earlier Wednesday, the Dixfield-based Regional School Unit 56 closed district schools in the aftermath of a vehicle crash and shooting Tuesday night on Route 108 near the entrance to Dirigo Elementary School.

According to a message from school officials, Route 108 was still closed at 5 a.m. Wednesday when the decision was made, prompting the decision to close all schools. Officials added that the closure will not affect the last day of school.

Route 108 has now reopened.

Copy the Story Link

Police arrest suspect in Peru car crash and gunfire incident

Aroostook woman found not criminally responsible for deadly apartment fire