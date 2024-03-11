Man charged with murder of 3 Muslim men expected to begin jury trial soon

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – It’s a case that grabbed national attention two years ago, and now, the man accused of killing three Muslim men in Albuquerque, Muhammad Syed, will be back in court this week.

His trial has been on hold for some time after a judge ordered Syed to undergo a psychiatric evaluation to see if he was competent to stand trial. A judge ruled earlier this week that Syed was competent to stand trial, and it’s expected to begin Monday, March 11, at 8:30 in the morning.

Syed is accused of shooting and killing Aftab Hussein in July 2022 and murdering Mohammud Azfaal Hussain just a week later. He’s also accused of shooting Neaeem Hussein to death in a parking lot near San Mateo, and Copper four days after that.

Police said they caught Syed in Aug. 2022 near Santa Rosa, NM. He’s charged with three counts of first-degree murder and multiple counts of tampering with evidence. Each of those cases is expected to be tried separately over the next two weeks.

