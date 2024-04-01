Man charged with murder in 2022 death at Nashville prison

A man incarcerated at a Nashville maximum security prison has been charged with murder two years after another man died in the prison.

A Davidson County grand jury indicted Carlos Green, 48, on March 13 on one count of second-degree murder, the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation announced Monday.

Justin Michael Walters was found dead in his cell at Riverbend Maximum Security Institution in Nashville in April 2022. TBI did not identify Walters' cause of death.

Walters was 26 at the time. One online memorial of Walters gives Hendersonville as his hometown. Records show he was serving a 15-year sentence that began in November 2016.

Davidson County District Attorney General Glenn Funk requested agents be sent to Riverbend after Walters was found dead and investigated his death as a homicide.

Green was taken from the prison to the Davidson County Jail and booked on March 21 before he was returned to Riverbend. Green is serving a life sentence for a separate murder conviction out of Shelby County, records show.

Riverbend is operated by the Tennessee Department of Correction. The prison can hold 786 male prisoners and houses all men on Tennessee's death row.

Evan Mealins is the justice reporter for The Tennessean. Contact him at emealins@gannett.com or follow him on X, formerly known as Twitter, @EvanMealins.

This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: Man charged with murder in Justin Walters' death at Riverbend prison