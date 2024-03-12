Man charged Monday in two rapes at Fayetteville cemetery

A man was charged Monday with multiple counts of rape after two women reported being raped at the Fayetteville Memorial Cemetery, the Cumberland County Sheriff's Office said.

Daymond Mikel Watts, 38, is charged with two counts of first-degree forcible rape and one count each of first-degree kidnapping, second-degree kidnapping, assault by pointing a gun, larceny from the person and possession of stolen goods in incidents reported on Wednesday and Sunday, according to the Sheriff's Office.

According to a news release, both victims were offered a ride from the School Street and the Eastern Boulevard area and driven about 5 miles to the Gillespie Street cemetery where they were sexually assaulted.

Watts was arrested at 11:13 p.m. Monday and is being held at the Cumberland County jail Tuesday without bail.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective I. Fisk, with the the Sheriff's Office Major Crimes Investigation Unit at 910-677-5495. Anonymous tips can be submitted through Fayetteville/Cumberland County CrimeStoppers by calling 910-483-TIPS (8477); visiting fay-nccrimestoppers.org online; or by downloading the FREE “P3 Tips” app available for mobile devices.

Public safety reporter Joseph Pierre can be reached at jpierre@gannett.com.

This article originally appeared on The Fayetteville Observer: Daymond Watts charged in two rapes in alleged cemetery sexual assaults