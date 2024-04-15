Man charged in mass shooting at Kansas City Chiefs rally pleads not guilty to murder

One of the men charged with murder in the mass shooting at the Kansas City Chiefs’ victory rally outside Union Station in February appeared in court Monday and pleaded not guilty to a handful of charges connected to the incident.

A grand jury on Friday indicted 20-year-old Terry J. Young with one count each of second-degree felony murder and unlawful use of a weapon, as well as two counts of armed criminal action for his role in the shooting. In a hearing Monday afternoon in Jackson County Circuit Court, Young pleaded not guilty to the charges, and a judge set his next court date for May 2.

The indictment replaces the original, identical charges filed by prosecutors last month. Young’s bond of $1 million remained the same.

Young is one of three men charged with murder in the Feb. 14 mass shooting in which at least 25 people, roughly half of them children, were shot. Lisa Lopez-Galvan, a 43-year-old Johnson County mother of two and a beloved party DJ, was killed.

A dispute between two groups of people that quickly erupted into gunfire led to the shooting.

In February, prosecutors charged Lyndell Mays, 23, of Raytown, and Dominic Miller, 18, of Kansas City, with identical charges — second-degree felony murder and unlawful use of a weapon, as well as two counts of armed criminal action. Both Mays and Miller were injured in the shooting.

In surveillance video, Young can be seen drawing a firearm, and he appears to shoot several times, a detective wrote in court documents.

The three men were among two groups that got involved in the dispute. Prosecutors alleged that Mays drew and fired first. Gunfire from Miller’s firearm struck and killed Lopez-Galvan, according to court documents.

Under Missouri law, a person who did not pull the trigger can still be charged when someone is killed during the commission of a dangerous felony.

Three teens have also been charged for their roles in the shooting.

The Office of the Juvenile Officer announced that a 15-year-old and a 16-year-old had been charged in family court with unlawful use of a weapon for shooting at a person. The 15-year-old also faces a charge of armed criminal action, while the 16-year-old faces a charge of resisting arrest.

The family court administrative judge will determine whether those two teens should stand trial as adults.

The other teen was detained on gun-related charges that do not rise to the level of being tried as an adult.