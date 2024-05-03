Man charged with manslaughter after fatal wreck with cyclist

May 3—A 33-year-old Tulsa man has been charged with manslaughter in a cyclist's death following an April 26 collision.

Caleb Gray was charged May 1 with first-degree manslaughter. He also faces charges that include one count of leaving the scene of a fatality and two additional counts of leaving the scene of accidents involving injury.

Robert Hartman was killed while riding his bicycle near the 5500 block of W. Robinson Street near 48th Avenue Northwest that Friday.

According to the probable cause affidavit, witnesses described seeing a Mercedes-Benz sedan strike the bicyclist and continue driving without stopping, and said the same vehicle was involved in other collisions that led to injuries.

The driver of one the vehicles followed the Mercedes until it pulled into a gravel driveway. The police were contacted and placed Gray in custody.

According to Norman PD, Gray was transported the hospital where a breath tester revealed impairment.

Gray has yet to be arraigned in Cleveland County District Court.