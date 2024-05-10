Man charged with malice murder in disappearance of 23-year-old mother appears in court

A man arrested in the disappearance of a 23-year-old mother will appear before a judge for the first time on Friday.

Brianna Winston’s family reported her missing on April 1. On Thursday, detectives issued an arrest warrant for malice murder for Michael Edwards, the father of Winston’s 4-year-old child.

Edwards’ first appearance hearing on the new charge will be held at the Clayton County courthouse at 11 a.m. Friday.

We will have the latest on Edwards’ arrest and what a judge had to say in court, on Channel 2 Action News at Noon.

Channel 2′s Tom Jones was the only reporter at police headquarters Thursday when detectives shared new information about the case with Winston’s family.

Winston’s family said at the time of her disappearance, her 4-year-old daughter had been staying with Edwards, and no one had heard from Winston in weeks.

Police later identified Edwards and his wife, Brienna Phillips-Edwards, as two people of interest. Jail records show police arrested Edwards April 8 on aggravated stalking charge.

Police also arrested Phillips-Edwards on a felony false statement charge. According to the warrant, she gave false information to police and tried to provide her husband with an alibi as officers questioned her about Winston’s disappearance.

TRENDING STORIES:

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]