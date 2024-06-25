Man charged with luring children into Lancaster County park bathroom stall

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM)– A Lancaster County man is accused of trying to lure children into a bathroom stall on Saturday at a popular local park.

According to the charges filed Monday by Lancaster City Police, Richard Gerth, 40, allegedly tried to lure two boys, who were with family at Long’s Park, into a stall when they went to use the bathroom by themselves.

One of the boys told his parent that Gerth grabbed him and tried to get him into a stall at the park, located along Harrisburg Pike, around 7:30 p.m. police said.

When the parent went to confront Gerth, who was in a back stall, he said “something to the effect of ‘kids you can come back here, this stall is open,'” according to a criminal complaint.

Gerth then left once he was confronted, and police were given the description of his vehicle, a silver Honda CRV that was later pulled.

Gerth faces two felony charges of luring a child into a motor vehicle or structure.

Gerth is locked up in Lancaster County Prison with bail set at $25,000. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for July 2.

Long’s Park is known for hosting many activities during the summer, including a music series, an arts and crafts festival, and even used to hold the ‘world’s largest chicken barbecue’ until that was canceled in 2023.

